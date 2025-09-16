Man hit to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A tragic road accident claimed the life of a man in Mehmood Colony, Hasilpur tehsil, when he was first hit by a speeding car and then crushed by a trailer.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the victim was riding his motorcycle on a road passing through Mehmood Colony when he was struck by a fast-moving car.

“The impact caused him to fall onto the road, where a trailer coming from behind ran over him,” a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene along with an ambulance. Upon arrival, they examined the man but found that he had already succumbed to his critical injuries. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Ditta. His body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Hasilpur, for postmortem and was later handed over to his family.

Police have launched an investigation.