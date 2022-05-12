UrduPoint.com

Man Hit To Death By A Moving Car, In The Limits Of Bhagtanwala Police Station

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Man hit to death by a moving car, in the limits of Bhagtanwala police station

A man was hit to death by a moving car, in the limits of Bhagtanwala police station on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A man was hit to death by a moving car, in the limits of Bhagtanwala police station on Thursday.

According to police, Majid, resident of Chak No 80-SB, was crossing Sargodha-Lahore road when a recklessly driven car hit him.

He died on the spot. The car driver fled the scene.

The body was handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case against the car driver and started investigation.

