Man hit to death by a vehicle at Daska Road

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was hit to death by a vehicle at Daska Road here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, an unidentified man, whose age was stated to be around 50 years, was crossing the road at Sadra Badra Stop, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and he died on the spot.

The body of victim was shifted to a local hospital.

Police were investigating.