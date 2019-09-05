UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Hit To Death By Speeding Car In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:50 AM

Man hit to death by speeding car in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A young boy was killed by a rashly-driven car near Lala Musa on Thursday morning.

Rescue police informed that the man taking a turn to the road on his left and stopping a moment before the car hits him and speeds away.

The driver of the car managed to flee the scene, police rescue officials said.

The police sources further said that the body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Car Young Man Lala Musa

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

8 hours ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

9 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

9 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.