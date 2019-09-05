Man hit to death by speeding car in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A young boy was killed by a rashly-driven car near Lala Musa on Thursday morning.

Rescue police informed that the man taking a turn to the road on his left and stopping a moment before the car hits him and speeds away.

The driver of the car managed to flee the scene, police rescue officials said.

The police sources further said that the body was shifted to a nearby hospital.