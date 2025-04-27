Open Menu

Man Hit To Death By Tractor-trolley

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Man hit to death by tractor-trolley

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A man lost his life after being struck by a tractor-trolley near Chak Sahowala, tehsil Karor Lal Esan, district Layyah.

According to police, the tractor-trolley driver had earlier hit children and was fleeing when the children's father, identified as 40-year-old Shaukat, attempted to stop him.

Instead of stopping, the driver ran over Shaukat, causing fatal injuries, and fled.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital for legal formalities and started raids to apprehend the fleeing driver.

