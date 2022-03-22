UrduPoint.com

Man Hit To Death By Train

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Man hit to death by train

A man was hit to death by a train in the area of Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A man was hit to death by a train in the area of Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muhammad Bilal (26) was crossing unmanned level crossing near Sabzi Mandi Phattak Chak Jhumra when a train hit and killed him on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man

Recent Stories

Navalny's Defense Plans to Appeal Tuesday's Court ..

Navalny's Defense Plans to Appeal Tuesday's Court Decision

17 seconds ago
 Canada's Trudeau Announces Deal With Opposition to ..

Canada's Trudeau Announces Deal With Opposition to Remain in Power Through 2025

18 seconds ago
 No Survivors Found After Plane Crash in Southern C ..

No Survivors Found After Plane Crash in Southern China - Civil Aviation

20 seconds ago
 Russia Will Not Wait for Return of Foreign Car Mak ..

Russia Will Not Wait for Return of Foreign Car Makers Forever - Industry Ministe ..

22 seconds ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs 131,000 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs 131,000 per tola 22 Mar 2022

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan women urge party tickets on general se ..

Balochistan women urge party tickets on general seats

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>