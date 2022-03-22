Man Hit To Death By Train
Published March 22, 2022 | 06:35 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A man was hit to death by a train in the area of Jhumra police station.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muhammad Bilal (26) was crossing unmanned level crossing near Sabzi Mandi Phattak Chak Jhumra when a train hit and killed him on the spot.
The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.