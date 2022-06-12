Man hit to death by train

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :A person was crushed to death by train while crossing railway track near Jungle Maryala on Sunday.

According to details, a person namely Shah Nawaz Sukhera resident of 327/WB Dunyapur was going to city from his village riding on motorcycle.

A speeding train crushed him when he tried to cross the railway track.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Police concerned handed over the body to heirs after necessary legal action.