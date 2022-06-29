Man hit to death by train

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death by a train in the area of Lundianwala police station.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Wednesday that a young man Abdul Aziz, a resident of Nankana Sahib, was reportedly taking nap on railway track near Chak No 560-GB when a running train approached and killed him on the spot.

Apparently, the ill-fated man was an addict person and he might have been lying on railway track under influence of drugs.

However, the police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.