FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :A youth was crushed to death by a train, in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that a man about thirty years of age wascrossing an unmanned railway crossing when a running train hit him to death.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for its identification.