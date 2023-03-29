Man hit to death by train

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was hit to death by a train near Sahianwala railway station, on Wednesday.

Railway police said that the deceased, identified as Husnain, son of Aslam, a resident of Chak No 132 Sahuwala, was standing on the railway track when a train hit him.

He suffered critical injuries and died before getting the first aid.

Police took the body into its custody and started legal action. The police said the incident might be a case of suicide; however actual reasons would be cleared after investigation.