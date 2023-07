FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A young man was killed while crossing rail track near novelty pull in the limits of Factory area police.

A police report said here Tuesday that the victim was identified as Muntazir Maseih, 35, resident of Warispura. He suffered critical injuries and died in hospital.

The dead body was handed over to heirs.