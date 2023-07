SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A train crushed a man to death at Chak No. 137-NB in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali Police station on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Arshad was travelling to Sillanwali on his bike. When he was crossing Railway crossing Sillanwali, Hazara Express train crushed him to death.

Further investigation was under way.