Open Menu

Man Hit To Death By Train

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Man hit to death by train

A sexagenarian man was killed beneath a running train in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) A sexagenarian man was killed beneath a running train in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that an unidentified 60-year-old man was crossing the railway track near Novelty Bridge when an approaching train hit him.

As a result, the ill-fated man received severe injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation for his identification was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Man Progress Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

4 minutes ago
 Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with te ..

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bullets

6 minutes ago
 RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grie ..

RPO hold 'Khuli Katchery' to address people's grievances

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

10 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt. to take steps for providing soft ..

SCCI urges govt. to take steps for providing soft loans to businessmen in KP

9 minutes ago
Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World C ..

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in World Cup epic

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's cuisine to play role in tourism promoti ..

Pakistan's cuisine to play role in tourism promotion: Wasi

10 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

10 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

10 minutes ago
 UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' ..

UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' in Gaza

14 minutes ago
 University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd ph ..

University of Sindh and campuses to conduct 2nd phase of pre entry test on Sunda ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan