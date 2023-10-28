Man hit to death by train

A sexagenarian man was killed beneath a running train in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) A sexagenarian man was killed beneath a running train in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that an unidentified 60-year-old man was crossing the railway track near Novelty Bridge when an approaching train hit him.

As a result, the ill-fated man received severe injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation for his identification was under progress, he added.