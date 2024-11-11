Man Hit To Death By Train
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A man was killed after being hit by a moving train at Mubarakpur
Railway station, some 15 km away from here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, railway employee Dilshad, resident
of Mauza Rakrani Musafir Khana area, was working at a railway
track near Mubarakpur station when a Karachi-bound Awam Express
crushed him to death.
The victim did not look coming train due to
poor visibility.
Railway Police have handed over the body of the heirs.
