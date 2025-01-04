Open Menu

Man Hit To Death By Train

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Man hit to death by train

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A man was hit to death by a train near the Dunyapur railway station last night.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about a body near the Dunyapur railway station.

A Rescue team rushed to the spot where local people informed the team that the unidentified man had been killed by a Karachi-bounded train coming from Sialkot.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur after legal action.

The victim was later identified as 50-year-old Fida Hussnain s/o Ghulam Rasool of Chak 12 Faiz Multan.

