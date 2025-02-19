Open Menu

Man Hit To Death By Train

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Man hit to death by train

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A man was hit to death by train in a mishap at Gagu Mandi area on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a man was walking on the railway track when the speeding Baba Fareed Express heading towards Karachi from Lahore hit him near Gagu Mandi.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, rescue sources added.

However, the deceased was later, identified as Allah Rakha s/o Anwar Ali resident of Basti Muhammadpura.

As per the initial investigations, the eye witnesses informed police that the deceased has committed suicide by jumping in front of the train, police sources said.

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai Int ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

2 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from E ..

Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment

2 minutes ago
 FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her si ..

FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to wom ..

2 minutes ago
 EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehi ..

EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX

17 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure ..

EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence se ..

32 minutes ago
 DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Al ..

DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015

47 minutes ago
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AE ..

Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enha ..

UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of ' ..

SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'

1 hour ago
 Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with ..

Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman

1 hour ago
 FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024

FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024

1 hour ago
 AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement ..

AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan