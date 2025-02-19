Man hit to death by train

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A man was hit to death by train in a mishap at Gagu Mandi area on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a man was walking on the railway track when the speeding Baba Fareed Express heading towards Karachi from Lahore hit him near Gagu Mandi.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, rescue sources added.

However, the deceased was later, identified as Allah Rakha s/o Anwar Ali resident of Basti Muhammadpura.

As per the initial investigations, the eye witnesses informed police that the deceased has committed suicide by jumping in front of the train, police sources said.