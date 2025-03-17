Open Menu

Man Hit To Death By Train

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Man hit to death by train

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A 60-year-old man was killed after being hit by a moving train near Sher Shah Bypass, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the train driver reported the incident to the police on Sunday night, stating that an unidentified man had been struck by the train.

Upon receiving the information, police searched the area but found no trace of the victim. On Monday morning, locals informed the police about a body lying beside the railway track. Officers arrived at the scene and shifted the body to hospital. The victim’s identity has not yet been determined, police added.

