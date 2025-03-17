Man Hit To Death By Train
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A 60-year-old man was killed after being hit by a moving train near Sher Shah Bypass, police said on Monday.
According to officials, the train driver reported the incident to the police on Sunday night, stating that an unidentified man had been struck by the train.
Upon receiving the information, police searched the area but found no trace of the victim. On Monday morning, locals informed the police about a body lying beside the railway track. Officers arrived at the scene and shifted the body to hospital. The victim’s identity has not yet been determined, police added.
Recent Stories
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Purse snatcher arrested6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders closure of non-compliant housing societies6 minutes ago
-
DPM for comprehensive strategy to boost economic ties with important trade partners including EU6 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by train6 minutes ago
-
IHC decides to form larger bench on cases pertaining meetings of PTI founder6 minutes ago
-
Hassan expresses sorrow on loss of lives in Nuskhi blast6 minutes ago
-
PA deputy speaker inaugurates sanitation equipment6 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana fined overcharging Mafia of profiteers6 minutes ago
-
District emergency board reviews possible flood situation6 minutes ago
-
Man held with 10kg hashish16 minutes ago
-
SHARP Conducts Theatre Workshop to Promote Peace, Social Harmony26 minutes ago
-
Faisal stadium renovation work gets top priority: DC Muzaffargarh56 minutes ago