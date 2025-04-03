Open Menu

Man Hit To Death By Train

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Man hit to death by train

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A man died as he was hit by a train on Lahore-Karachi railway track passing through Bahawalpur district.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) said their control room received information that a man was found unconscious after he was hit by a passenger train passing through Mauza Mangwani Sama Satta area of the district.

The rescuers and ambulance was dispatched to the scene. The medical team of the Rescue 1122 found the man dead. The body was shifted to Rural Health Centre Khanqah Sama Satta.

The identification of the body was yet to be ascertained. The local police are investigating the incident.

