Man hit to death by train

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was hit to death by a train when he tried to cross a closed level crossing near Cantonment area.

Police said on Thursday that 19-year-old Hafiz Abdullah was crossing a closed level crossing along with his motorbike, when he was hit to death by a Lahore-bound train coming from Karachi.

Police were investigating the matter.