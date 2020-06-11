UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Hit To Death By Train

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

Man hit to death by train

A man was hit to death by a train when he tried to cross a closed level crossing near Cantonment area

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was hit to death by a train when he tried to cross a closed level crossing near Cantonment area.

Police said on Thursday that 19-year-old Hafiz Abdullah was crossing a closed level crossing along with his motorbike, when he was hit to death by a Lahore-bound train coming from Karachi.

Police were investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Karachi Man From

Recent Stories

UAE’s recovery may be mix of U- and V-shapes, In ..

18 minutes ago

PTI leader Sania Kamran to take oath tomorrow as M ..

27 minutes ago

484,149 families given Ehsaas aid so far

2 minutes ago

Airbnb sees 'bounce' in travel, aims to promote lo ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Tally in Iran Tops 180,000 Cases With 2,2 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Service Robot Manufacturer to Supply US W ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.