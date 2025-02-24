Open Menu

Man Hit To Death By Train In Gujrat

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 07:47 PM

Man hit to death by train in Gujrat

A 40-year-old unidentified man was killed after being hit by a train near Dewna Phatak, Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A 40-year-old unidentified man was killed after being hit by a train near Dewna Phatak, Gujrat.

According to Resue sources, the man, who appeared to be a wandering dervish, was crossing the track when he was struck by the Lahore-to-Rawalpindi-bound Jaffar Express.

As a result, the man sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police completed necessary formalities and shifted the body to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

