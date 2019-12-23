UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Hit To Death By Train In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:37 PM

Man hit to death by train in Multan

An old man was killed when a train hit him near general bus stand here on Monda

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : An old man was killed when a train hit him near general bus stand here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 50-year old Hidayat Ullah s/o Laal Din was crossing railway track near general bus stand when a train hit him.

Consequently, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the hospital.

Related Topics

Died Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

The Government of Japan and the Government of Paki ..

6 minutes ago

CTD arrests several suspected persons involved in ..

6 minutes ago

German Maritime Agency Authorizes Nord Stream 2 Pi ..

6 minutes ago

Eight drug peddlers nabbed in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Naseem becomes youngest pacer to claim 5 wickets i ..

6 minutes ago

Mass deworming of 7 mln children to help reduce ma ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.