Man Hit To Death By Train In Multan
Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:37 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : An old man was killed when a train hit him near general bus stand here on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, 50-year old Hidayat Ullah s/o Laal Din was crossing railway track near general bus stand when a train hit him.
Consequently, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the hospital.