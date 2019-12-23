Man hit to death by train in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An old man was killed when a train hit him near general bus stand here on Monda

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : An old man was killed when a train hit him near general bus stand here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 50-year old Hidayat Ullah s/o Laal Din was crossing railway track near general bus stand when a train hit him.

Consequently, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the hospital.