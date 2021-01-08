UrduPoint.com
Man Hit To Death In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

A 33-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Samanabad area here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A 33-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Samanabad area here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Nawaz was crossing the railway tracks near Novelty bridgewhen he was hit by the train.

The body was shifted to the Allied Hospital for a postmortem.

