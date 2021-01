A man was killed after being hit by a train here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed after being hit by a train here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the unidentified man was crossing railway tracks when thetrain hit him.

On information, a rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to the Allied Hospital.