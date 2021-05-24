Man Hit To Death In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:41 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A man was killed after hitting by a car at Susan road here Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, Haji Basir (60), resident of Jinnah Bloch, Madina Town was crossing over the Susan road near Faizan-e-Madinawhen he was hit by a rashly driven car. He died on the spot.
The body has been shifted to the DHQ hospital.