Man Hit To Death In Khanewal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 04:21 PM

Man hit to death in Khanewal

A motorcyclist was killed while his wife sustained injuries in an accident near Mian Channu on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) A motorcyclist was killed while his wife sustained injuries in an accident near Mian Channu on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Ghulam Shabir along with his wife Shabnam Bibi was returning home on a motorcycle when a speedy truck hit it on Pull Kharrak.

Resultantly, Ghulam Shabir died on the spot while his wife sustained serious injuries.She was admitted to a nearby hospital where she was given medical treatment.

