Man Hit To Death In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:34 PM

Man hit to death in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :-:A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Mitha Tiwana Police on Saturday.

Police said that a 60-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was going to Botala village on a bicycle when a rashly driven car hit him near Salt factory Khushab road.

He died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the body to the DHQ hospital Khushab.

A case has been registered against the car driver who sped away from the scene.

