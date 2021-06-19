Man Hit To Death In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :-:A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Mitha Tiwana Police on Saturday.
Police said that a 60-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was going to Botala village on a bicycle when a rashly driven car hit him near Salt factory Khushab road.
He died on the spot.
Rescue-1122 team shifted the body to the DHQ hospital Khushab.
A case has been registered against the car driver who sped away from the scene.