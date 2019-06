(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :A man was killed in an accident on Friday in Kotli Syed Ameer Police limits.

According to the police, Sarfraz was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit and killed him near Pindi Panjorian while the driver fled.

The Police have registered a case and started investigations.