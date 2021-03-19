UrduPoint.com
Man Hit To Death, Three Injured

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Man hit to death, three injured

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in motorcycle-van collision on the National highway here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding van hit a motorcycle on the national highway near Akhtarabad road. As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot while three others in the van sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to a local hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

