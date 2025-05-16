Man Honoured For Saving Five Lives
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In a commendable act of bravery, Muhammad Moatasim, a resident of Darra Khanpur, was honoured by Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Shozeb Abbas, for his courageous efforts in saving five lives during a boat accident at Khanpur Dam on May 1, 2025.
Recognizing his selfless and swift response during the emergency, the deputy commissioner presented Moatasim with a certificate of appreciation and a cash reward, acknowledging his heroic contribution to the community.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when a boat carrying several passengers lost balance and capsized in the waters of Khanpur Dam. Amidst the panic and chaos, Muhammad Moatasim jumped into action without hesitation and successfully rescued five individuals from drowning, putting his own life at risk.
Speaking at the brief ceremony, DC Shozeb Abbas praised Moatasim’s courage, calling him a "true example of civic responsibility and bravery." He emphasized the importance of such brave acts in times of crisis and highlighted how individuals like Moatasim are a source of pride for the entire district.
"The district administration deeply values and recognizes acts of heroism that reflect courage, humanity, and the spirit of community service. Muhammad Moatasim’s quick thinking and bravery saved precious lives and deserve our highest appreciation," the deputy commissioner stated.
