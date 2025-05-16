Open Menu

Man Honoured For Saving Five Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Man honoured for saving five lives

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In a commendable act of bravery, Muhammad Moatasim, a resident of Darra Khanpur, was honoured by Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Shozeb Abbas, for his courageous efforts in saving five lives during a boat accident at Khanpur Dam on May 1, 2025.

Recognizing his selfless and swift response during the emergency, the deputy commissioner presented Moatasim with a certificate of appreciation and a cash reward, acknowledging his heroic contribution to the community.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when a boat carrying several passengers lost balance and capsized in the waters of Khanpur Dam. Amidst the panic and chaos, Muhammad Moatasim jumped into action without hesitation and successfully rescued five individuals from drowning, putting his own life at risk.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, DC Shozeb Abbas praised Moatasim’s courage, calling him a "true example of civic responsibility and bravery." He emphasized the importance of such brave acts in times of crisis and highlighted how individuals like Moatasim are a source of pride for the entire district.

"The district administration deeply values and recognizes acts of heroism that reflect courage, humanity, and the spirit of community service. Muhammad Moatasim’s quick thinking and bravery saved precious lives and deserve our highest appreciation," the deputy commissioner stated.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

8 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

8 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

22 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

22 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

22 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

22 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

22 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

22 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan