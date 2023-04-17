UrduPoint.com

Man Impersonating As Police Officer Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A man impersonating as a police officer and trying to loot people was arrested by the Jamrud police of Khyber district in Shahkass area on Monday.

According to police, the accused dressed in police uniform and boarded a car having official number plates was arrested by post-in-charge Ittehad Khan.

A fake service card and a pistol with multiple rounds were also recovered from him.

The Police said the arrested accused was identified as Attaullah s/o Ata ur Rehman belongs to Mastalkhel area of Shahkass. The accused were shifted to the lockup of Jamrud police station for further interrogation.

More Stories From Pakistan

