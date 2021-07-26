Man impersonating police officer held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested a fraudster impersonating to be a police officer and recovered elite force uniform, 1 rifle 44 bore, 2 magazines and ammunition from him.

During course of action, Ganjmandi police arrested Muhammad Bilal who was pretending to be a police officer.

SP Rawal Division commended the police teams for arresting fraudster adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.