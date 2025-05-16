Man Impersonating Policeman Netted
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 11:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Sahiwal police on Friday netted a man who was impersonating himself as police officer and was involved in blackmailing the citizen.
The accused was identified as Abdul Ghaffar (38) while further investigation was underway.
