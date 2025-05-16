Open Menu

Man Impersonating Policeman Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Man impersonating policeman netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Sahiwal police on Friday netted a man who was impersonating himself as police officer and was involved in blackmailing the citizen.

The accused was identified as Abdul Ghaffar (38) while further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

11 hours ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

11 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

11 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

11 hours ago
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

11 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

12 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

12 hours ago
 Session held to combat MIL challenges

Session held to combat MIL challenges

12 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..

12 hours ago
 Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab ..

Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan