Man In Custody Killed In Encounter

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Man in custody killed in encounter

An arrested accused was killed in a police encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) An arrested accused was killed in a police encounter in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

According to the police spokesman, Jhumra police had arrested an accused Bilal alias Jhall.

The police were taking him for recovery of case property, but some assailants opened indiscriminate fire on the police party near Chak No.160-RB to get their arrested accomplice released.

The police also returned fire and during the crossfire the arrested accused received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot. The assailant managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the escapees was under progress, he added.

