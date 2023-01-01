UrduPoint.com

Man In Quetta Becomes Father Of 60th Child

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Man in Quetta becomes father of 60th child

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Another child has been born on the very first day of the year 2023 to the wife of Jan Mohammad, a resident of Quetta, after which the total number of his children has reached to 60.

Jan Muhammad's 60 children have been born from three wives while 5 of his children have died. 55 children of Jan Muhammad are alive and healthy.

Talking to newsmen, Jan Muhammad said that he was very happy with the birth of another child on the arrival of the new year.

He said that the child was named Haji Khush Khal Khan.

It may be mentioned here that Jan Muhammad's three wives and children live in the same house. Jan Muhammad is a compounder by profession and runs his own clinic in the suburbs.

The man of many children also desires another marriage for which the search for a fourth wife is on.

In his statement in the past, Jan Muhammad said that his goal was to have 100 children and he was very grateful to Allah for bestowing him more children.

Related Topics

Quetta Marriage Died Wife Man Same Khal May From

Recent Stories

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

2 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

5 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.