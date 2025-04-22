Open Menu

Man Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Man injured

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A man received bullet injuries in his leg when two groups attacked each other over an old dispute in Jhangi Wala Road.

Police said that two groups exchanged harsh words over an old enmity which caused opening of indiscriminate firing.

“One of the persons received bullet wounds in his leg,” they said. The injured was rushed to Civil Hospital where he was provided with emergency treatment. His condition was told to be out of danger.

The injured was identified as 27-year-old Mushtaq, son of Nawaz, a resident of Basti Noor Wala, Jhangi Wala Road. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

45 minutes ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

49 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

57 minutes ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 hour ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

3 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

16 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

16 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan