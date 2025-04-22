Man injured

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A man received bullet injuries in his leg when two groups attacked each other over an old dispute in Jhangi Wala Road.

Police said that two groups exchanged harsh words over an old enmity which caused opening of indiscriminate firing.

“One of the persons received bullet wounds in his leg,” they said. The injured was rushed to Civil Hospital where he was provided with emergency treatment. His condition was told to be out of danger.

The injured was identified as 27-year-old Mushtaq, son of Nawaz, a resident of Basti Noor Wala, Jhangi Wala Road. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.