Man Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Man injured

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A man has sustained spinal injuries as he fell into the well of a tube-well in Jhangra area near Motorway in Ahmdadpur East tehsil.

Rescue 1122 said that rescuers along with an ambulance were dispatched to the scene who rescued the injured and provided him with medical first aid. Later, he was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

