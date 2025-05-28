Open Menu

Man Injured After Falling Down From Train

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A man sustained critical wounds as he fell down from running train in Sama Satta area, some 10 kilometers off Bahawalpur city.

The official sources in Rescue 1122 said that their rescuers’ team along with ambulance rushed to Sama Satta soon after receiving information on their helpline phone number that a man was injured after falling down from running train.

The man standing near the door of the train fell down when door hit him from backside, they said, adding that however, the train was in slow speed as it was passing through Sama Satta Railway Station area.

The rescuers provided the injured with first aid and shifted him to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for further medical treatment. His condition was told to be out of danger.

