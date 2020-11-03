UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Injured After Indian Army’s Unprovoked Firing In Bagsar Sector: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:39 PM

Man injured after Indian Army’s unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector: ISPR

ISPR says Pakistan Army has given befitting reply to unprovoked Indian firing  along with the Line of Control (LoC).

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) A man was injured as Indian army’s unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) said ISPR on Tuesday.

The ISPR said that the Indian army targeted civilian population and restored to unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector along with LoC.

“A 45-year old man got injured as result of Indian army firing,” said the ISPR, adding that the injured was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

It stated that Pakistan Army responded to unprovoked Indian army and silenced their guns and tanks. It also targeted Indian army’s post which initiated firing by aiming civilian population across the LoC in Pakistan’s side.

On Oct 30, Pakistan summoned Indian envoy and recorded its protest over ceasefire violation by the Indian army on Oct 29 which resulted in injuries of two civilians.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Protest Army ISPR Man Post

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant co ..

18 minutes ago

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

41 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

41 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

46 minutes ago

Global Partnership Series explores avenues of UAE- ..

56 minutes ago

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.