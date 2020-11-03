Man injured after Indian Army’s unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR says Pakistan Army has given befitting reply to unprovoked Indian firing along with the Line of Control (LoC).

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) A man was injured as Indian army’s unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) said ISPR on Tuesday.

The ISPR said that the Indian army targeted civilian population and restored to unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector along with LoC.

“A 45-year old man got injured as result of Indian army firing,” said the ISPR, adding that the injured was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

It stated that Pakistan Army responded to unprovoked Indian army and silenced their guns and tanks. It also targeted Indian army’s post which initiated firing by aiming civilian population across the LoC in Pakistan’s side.

On Oct 30, Pakistan summoned Indian envoy and recorded its protest over ceasefire violation by the Indian army on Oct 29 which resulted in injuries of two civilians.