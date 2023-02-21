Man injured after oil tanker overturns

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A man was critically injured after an oil tanker overturned at Muzaffargarh-Multan road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said the empty oil tanker turned turtle following an unknown reason near the Shehr Shah toll plaza.

As a result, the driver, Ghulam Mustafa, son of Khdam Hussain, was stuck in the driving cabin. Upon receiving information, the rescuers rushed to the spot, and administered first aid to the injured and shifted him to a nearby rural health centre.

Police concerned took the tanker into custody and started investigation.