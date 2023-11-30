Man injured after putting resistance to robbery bid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A man was injured after putting resistance to a robbery bid at Muzaffargarh-Alipur road.

According to the rescue control room, two robbers intercepted the victim named Zeeshan, son of Riaz Hussain near Wasada Wali area to loot money and valuables.

As soon as the citizens put up resistance, one of the robbers opened fire and injured the person before escaping the scene.

Rescue control room dispatched an ambulance from its nearby station Rohilla wali after informing the police of the concerned jurisdiction.

Rohilla wali police station recorded the statement of the victim before proceeding with the investigation, it was said.