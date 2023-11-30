Open Menu

Man Injured After Putting Resistance To Robbery Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Man injured after putting resistance to robbery bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A man was injured after putting resistance to a robbery bid at Muzaffargarh-Alipur road.

According to the rescue control room, two robbers intercepted the victim named Zeeshan, son of Riaz Hussain near Wasada Wali area to loot money and valuables.

As soon as the citizens put up resistance, one of the robbers opened fire and injured the person before escaping the scene.

Rescue control room dispatched an ambulance from its nearby station Rohilla wali after informing the police of the concerned jurisdiction.

Rohilla wali police station recorded the statement of the victim before proceeding with the investigation, it was said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Road Robbery Man Money From

Recent Stories

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

4 minutes ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

2 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

14 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

15 hours ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

15 hours ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

15 hours ago
 Salik for making plan to steer country out of cris ..

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan