Man Injured After Wall Collapse During Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 10:36 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A man had his leg fractured after wall of his house collapsed and fell on him during rain in Multan on Monday.

Shahid Iqbal (45) s/o Muhammad Anwar was present in his home at Tatay Pur near vegetables market when the incident occurred due to rain, Rescue 1122 Multan spokesman said.

Rescuers provided first aid to his left leg and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital for proper treatment.

