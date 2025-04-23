Man Injured As Jeep Strikes Against Tree
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) One of the four riders sustained injuries as their jeep struck against a tree in Adda Choki Wala, Khairpur Tamewali.
Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) and the police said that a jeep carrying four persons struck against a tree as driver went sleep while driving.
“As a result of the accident, one of the four riders suffered critical wounds,” they said.
An ambulance of the Rescue 1122 shifted the inured to hospital where he was provided with emergency medical treatment. The injured identified as 48-years-old Haji Nawaz had suffered nasal bone facture. His condition was told to be out of danger.
