Man Injured As Portion Of A Building Collapsed

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:29 PM

Man injured as portion of a building collapsed

Commissioner Karachi Suhail Rajput on Monday said that one person got injured in collapse of a portion of a polythene bags manufacturing factory's building nearby Siemens Chowrangi Shershah area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Suhail Rajput on Monday said that one person got injured in collapse of a portion of a polythene bags manufacturing factory's building nearby Siemens Chowrangi Shershah area.

The Commissioner said that injured had been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital, said a statement.

DC directed the Deputy Commissioner district West to conduct a survey of dilapidated buildings so as to vacate these buildings.

