Man injured as train hits his bike

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :-:A man was injured seriously when a passenger train hit his motorbike at a level crossing near Khadim Ali Road here.

According to Rescue-1122, 19-year-old Arshad was riding a motorcycle.

His motorbike was hit by a train when he tried to cross an unmanned level crossing. The motorbike was badly damaged and the man was injured seriously.

Rescuers-1122 medical personnel provided first aid and shifted the man to a local hospital.

