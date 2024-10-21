Open Menu

Man Injured As Vehicle Turned Turtle

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Man injured as vehicle turned turtle

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A man suffered serious injuries as his loaded vehicle turned turtle due to over speeding here at Jhal Chakiaan area on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said that the injured person was identified as Muhammad Nisar (44) r/o Rawalpindi.He was shifted to hospital.

Police concerned launched investigation.

