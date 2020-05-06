Man injured at imambargh explosion in Lower Kurram: Police

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was injured in an explosion at imambargah in Kurram tribal district on Tuesday

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A man was injured in an explosion at imambargah in Kurram tribal district on Tuesday.

According to police and officials of district administration Kurrum district, the explosion occurred at Shoorki area in Lower Kurram near Pak-Afgan border where an imambargh and attached mosque were targeted by unknown terrorists with explosives materials. The buildings of imambargh and attached mosque were collapsed due to high impact of the explosion at about 4.30a.m.

As result, prayer caller identfied as Amanullah son of Khairullah sustained critical injuries and was rushed to district headquarter hospital Parachinar.

Police and law enforcement officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Member National Assembly Sajid Toori, Anjuman-i-Hussainia Parachinar Secretary Haji Sardar Hussain and Tehreek-i-Hussaini leader Yousuf Hussain strongly condemned the incident. They said terrorists were trying to sabotage the peace established by lot of sacrifices of security forces.

They demanded the government to rebuild the imambargah and mosque and conduct a high-level investigation in this regard.