UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Injured At Imambargh Explosion In Lower Kurram: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:54 AM

Man injured at imambargh explosion in Lower Kurram: Police

A man was injured in an explosion at imambargah in Kurram tribal district on Tuesday

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A man was injured in an explosion at imambargah in Kurram tribal district on Tuesday.

According to police and officials of district administration Kurrum district, the explosion occurred at Shoorki area in Lower Kurram near Pak-Afgan border where an imambargh and attached mosque were targeted by unknown terrorists with explosives materials. The buildings of imambargh and attached mosque were collapsed due to high impact of the explosion at about 4.30a.m.

As result, prayer caller identfied as Amanullah son of Khairullah sustained critical injuries and was rushed to district headquarter hospital Parachinar.

Police and law enforcement officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Member National Assembly Sajid Toori, Anjuman-i-Hussainia Parachinar Secretary Haji Sardar Hussain and Tehreek-i-Hussaini leader Yousuf Hussain strongly condemned the incident. They said terrorists were trying to sabotage the peace established by lot of sacrifices of security forces.

They demanded the government to rebuild the imambargah and mosque and conduct a high-level investigation in this regard.

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Police Man Parachinar Border Prayer Mosque Government

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

1 hour ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

2 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

2 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.