Man Injured By Kite String

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 09:50 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A man got injured due to kite string when he was driving a motorbike at Chak no. 90/10-R, suburban town of the district on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, Muhammad Asif, Assistant Librarian of Nishtar hospital Multan was travelling to home on his motorbike, when he was passing through Awan Chowk, a metal string fell on him.

Resultantly, he got critical wounds on his neck.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

