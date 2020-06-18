UrduPoint.com
Man Injured By Kite String In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:41 PM

Man injured by kite string in Multan

A motorcyclist sustained injuries by a kite string on Thursday in an incident on Old Shujabad Road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist sustained injuries by a kite string on Thursday in an incident on Old Shujabad Road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 46-year old person Muhammad Mushtaq s/o Ramzan was going somewhere riding on his motorcycle when a kite string slit on his face near Double Phattak Chowk.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

