Man injured by robbers

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A 58-year-old man was injured after being shot by robbers near the railway bridge on Jaura Karnana–Dinga Road, in Lala Musa.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the victim, identified as Safdar Hussain, son of Mian Khan and a resident of Dinga, Gujrat, was injured after unidentified assailants opened fire during a robbery.

Rescue teams provided first aid at the scene and later shifted him to Civil Hospital Dinga for treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.