Man Injured By Robber's Shoot
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A citizen was injured by firing of robbers after the former intercepted the latter in attempt of escaping the crime scene.
The injured citizen named Dr Barkat informed to the police through FIR that the three armed robbers snatched motorbike from the local named Akhtar at Basti Buddhla Wala near Turkey Hospital on gun point.
The victim called up his friend named Akhtar Qalandarani living at the same road and informed him about snatching of his motorbike.
Dr Barkat further said that he along with Akhtar Qalandarani rushed to passing route of the robbers. But, when the robbers saw the duo vying to intercept them, one of the robbers opened straight fire causing Dr Barkat critically injured.
The wounded person was said to have been moved to Nishtar Hospital Multan where he recorded the statement to the police about the incident.
Police on the other, assured of holding the criminals by employing best of its effort.
