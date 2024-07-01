Open Menu

Man Injured By Robber's Shoot

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Man injured by robber's shoot

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A citizen was injured by firing of robbers after the former intercepted the latter in attempt of escaping the crime scene.

The injured citizen named Dr Barkat informed to the police through FIR that the three armed robbers snatched motorbike from the local named Akhtar at Basti Buddhla Wala near Turkey Hospital on gun point.

The victim called up his friend named Akhtar Qalandarani living at the same road and informed him about snatching of his motorbike.

Dr Barkat further said that he along with Akhtar Qalandarani rushed to passing route of the robbers. But, when the robbers saw the duo vying to intercept them, one of the robbers opened straight fire causing Dr Barkat critically injured.

The wounded person was said to have been moved to Nishtar Hospital Multan where he recorded the statement to the police about the incident.

Police on the other, assured of holding the criminals by employing best of its effort.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Firing Fire Police Turkey Road Same Criminals FIR From Best

Recent Stories

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan